Facts

12:52 23.11.2018

Groysman calls to make amendments to Constitution regarding local governance

1 min read
Groysman calls to make amendments to Constitution regarding local governance

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said amendments need to be made to the Constitution of Ukraine to determine the powers and responsibility of local government bodies.

"I have created a working group made of experts and government officials to update the Concept of Local Governance and the 2014 Action Plan. We need to make amendments to the Constitution to determine the powers and responsibility of local governance bodies," Groysman wrote in a tweet on Twitter, following a parliamentary hour of questions to the government.

Tags: #governance #groysman #constitution
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Merkel, Groysman to meet in Berlin on November 29

Constitutional changes on Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO provide additional guarantee against pro-Russian forces' re-coup – Poroshenko

After changing constitution Ukraine will not step off path towards EU, NATO - Poroshenko

Ukraine's economy balanced, but external support needed to pay previous debts

Poroshenko to propose amendments to Constitution to make decentralization inevitable

Groysman asks Rada to broaden govt's powers to put things in order in the country during 3 months

Merkel to meet with Poroshenko, Groysman and Parubiy in Kyiv

Ukraine, Georgia sign agreement on border crossing with ID cards

European, Euro-Atlantic integration to be enshrined in Constitution - Poroshenko

Most Ukrainians support consolidating country's EU membership aspirations in Constitution, 45% for joining NATO

LATEST

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite to visit Kyiv soon

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Target of UAH 17 bln for privatization in 2019 state budget is realistic

Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD