Groysman calls to make amendments to Constitution regarding local governance

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said amendments need to be made to the Constitution of Ukraine to determine the powers and responsibility of local government bodies.

"I have created a working group made of experts and government officials to update the Concept of Local Governance and the 2014 Action Plan. We need to make amendments to the Constitution to determine the powers and responsibility of local governance bodies," Groysman wrote in a tweet on Twitter, following a parliamentary hour of questions to the government.