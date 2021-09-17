Political expert: When country's top officials make secrecy as principle of governance - it's very sad

KYIV. Sept 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko believes that when the country's top officials introduce secrecy as a principle of government, it is very sad.

"The president goes to the United States, shows the transformation plan, comes here and this plan was 'stolen' from him, left somewhere on the plane, it's not good. Intrigue is an understandable political thing. But when the country's top officials introduce a secret as a management principle, this is very, very sad," he said during a roundtable talk at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

According to the political analyst, today the authorities are being overly self-confident, and there is demagoguery and political impunity in the administration.

"Infantilism is the correct diagnosis. Incompetence - the authorities have reached the level of incompetence when they cannot understand how incompetent they are. All this is based on self-confidence, arrogance and disrespect for intellectual and analytical work. They do not know the country they govern," political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko said in his turn.