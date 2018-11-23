Rada votes against bill on UAH 112,300 additional financing from national budget to create ECA

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada on Thursday voted against bill No. 8114, foreseeing the increase of the budget financing of the creation of the Export-Credit Agency (ECA) by UAH 112,300.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that a total of 172 lawmakers backed the document with 226 supporting votes required for passing a bill.

"Some UAH 112,300 is needed for legal organizational procedures. To solve this problem, we need to make changes to the national budget for 2018," First Deputy Head of the parliamentary committee on financial policy and banking operations Mykhailo Dovbenko said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada.