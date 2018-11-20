Rada submits changes to Constitutional Court on renaming Kirovohrad region into Kropyvnytsky region

Parliamentarians have approved a request to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine for obtaining a conclusion on draft law (No. 8380) on amending the Constitution regarding the renaming of Kirovohrad region into Kropyvnytsky region.

This decision was supported by 239 deputies at a plenary session of the parliament on Tuesday evening, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

According to the procedure, the draft law on amending the Constitution of Ukraine can be considered by the Verkhovna Rada only if there is a conclusion of the Constitutional Court regarding the compliance of the initiative with the requirements of Article 157 and 158 of the Basic Law.