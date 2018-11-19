Facts

15:34 19.11.2018

Ukrainian diplomats expecting results of investigation into attack on Canadian journalist in Kyiv

1 min read

Ukrainian diplomats have condemned an attack on Canadian journalist Michael Colborne in Kyiv on November 18 while he was attending a rally for transgenders' rights. They said they expect a swift investigation into the case.

"We consider attacks on journalists as well as any manifestations of intolerance and violence to be unacceptable. We are waiting for the results of an investigation by law enforcement agencies," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Kateryna Zelenko wrote in a tweet on Twitter.

In his turn, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko said he expected a quick investigation, too.

"As a Ukrainian diplomat and a journalist, I am upset and disappointed by the attack on Michael Colborne. It is not the Kyiv we love and cherish. The perpetrators should be quickly brought to justice!," he said in a post on Twitter on November 18.

As was earlier reported, members of far-right parties disrupted a rally by participants of the Kyiv March for Transgender Rights that was meant to commemorate the transgender people who were killed in violent attacks.

Tags: #journalist #canadian #diplomats
