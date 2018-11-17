Facts

11:09 17.11.2018

Ukrainian opposition platform nominates Boiko as sole presidential candidate in 2019 - Rabinovych


Yuriy Boiko, a co-chairman of the Ukrainian party Opposition Bloc and its parliamentary faction, will run for president as the sole candidate of the Opposition Platform For Life in March 2019, Vadym Rabinovych, the leader of the For Life party, said on Friday.

Speaking on the NewsOne television channel, Rabinovych said the Opposition Platform For Life council decided to nominate Boiko as the candidate from the united opposition.

Rabinovych said on Thursday that he would not run for president but would lead the party ticket in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada in the fall of 2019.

Boiko and Rabinovych signed an agreement on setting up the Opposition Platform For Life on November 9.

The nascent association vowed to decide whom to nominate as its candidate in the presidential elections in November and said its members would conduct the parliamentary campaign together.

