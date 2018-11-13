Facts

15:56 13.11.2018

Ex-Minister of Ecology Shevchenko intends to participate in presidential elections

2 min read
Ex-Minister of Ecology Shevchenko intends to participate in presidential elections

Former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources (2014-2015), Ihor Shevchenko, has announced his intention to nominate himself for the next presidential elections in Ukraine in 2019.

"I, Shevchenko Ihor Anatoliyovych ... I'd like to announce my intention to run for the presidential elections in 2019,” he said at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

The ex-minister announced the main provisions that his election program would contain. In particular, the future presidential candidate is in favor of introducing a presumption of guilt in criminal proceedings related to corruption crimes, as well as a tax on withdrawn capital and a tax on luxury.

He noted that he would finance the presidential campaign on his own, but announced his intention to ask for financial assistance from the business.

At the same time, Shevchenko added that he is ready to refuse to participate in the elections if a new candidate appears who "better meets the requirements" than he does.

"I'd like now to turn to Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, Volodymyr Zelensky, Michel Tereshchenko, Dmytro Hnap, Yuriy Derevianko and Oleksandr Shevchenko. I suggest you getting together, discarding your ambitions, putting your biographies on the table, talking about your competence, experience, and choosing not the most rated among us, but the worthiest, the most professional candidate," the ex-minister said.

In addition, answering questions about his relationship with the runaway MP and businessman Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Shevchenko told about the personal patronage of the deputy when he was appointed the minister in 2014. At the same time, the future candidate noted that he currently communicates with Onyshchenko about once a month via Facebook, and also assured that the MP and businessman would not finance his election campaign.

Tags: #elections #shevchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

EU condemns illegitimate elections in Donbas as contrary to intl law, Minsk agreements

Poroshenko: No one will recognize Donbas elections results

NATO PA President Jukneviciene calls for non-recognition of 'elections' in uncontrolled Donbas

Socialists put forward Kiva for presidential elections

Reforms shouldn't stop due to elections in Ukraine - EU mission deputy head

Six parties would qualify for Ukrainian parliament, Batkivshchyna leading

Klympush-Tsintsadze says pro-Russian candidate will not win elections in Ukraine in 2019

Russia, Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies will attempt to influence upcoming Ukrainian elections

U.S. adds 27 individuals, 6 legal entities from Russia to sanctions list for alleged interference in 2016 presidential election

Poroshenko sees danger of revenge, authoritarianism in context of upcoming elections

LATEST

Poroshenko ready for dialogue on creating Ukrainian local church

SAPO drafts notice of suspicion for ex-MP Kriuchkov detained in Germany

Some 40% of respondents support Ukraine's entry into NATO, 36% against

UOC (MP) Episcopal Council ready to meet with Ukrainian President, but in church territory

UIA managers cause damage of UAH 10 mln to Boryspil airport

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold special TCG meeting to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

Japan doesn't recognize "elections" in ORDLO

Kyiv, Jakarta preparing for expansion of defense cooperation

"Stop Plagiarism" campaign on complying with principles of academic integrity launched in Ukraine

NBU approves conditions, rules of operations China's UnionPay International payment system

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD