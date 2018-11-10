European Commissioner Hahn notes Ukraine's success in implementing some reforms, but also setback in some spheres

European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn has said that Ukraine should implement reforms in the energy sphere, economy and fight corruption.

He said at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman that there are some spheres where setback is seen in cooperation with the EU, and the EU does not see a possibility of leaving everything unchanged.

He said that Ukraine should continue fighting corruption.

Hahn thanked Groysman and the Ukrainian government for the implemented reforms, in particular, in healthcare, civil service, decentralization and education.

He said that the country introduced not always very popular measures, in particular, the increase in the tariffs for households, which allowed reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which, in turn, opened a way for the macrofinancial assistance from the EU, the European Commissioner said.

He pointed out Ukraine's success in privatization.

Later Hahn wrote in the Twitter social network that at a meeting with Groysman he also stressed that "we must see more reforms on economy, energy and anti-corruption."