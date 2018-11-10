Facts

11:40 10.11.2018

JFO HQ reports 2 KIA amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 9 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action (KIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Russian invaders opened fire on the positions of our troops 9 times. At the same time, the enemy used weapons banned by the Minsk agreements three times. As a result of hostilities, two soldiers of the Joint Forces have been fatally wounded," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire in the vicinity of Krymske, Svobodny, Luhanske, Avdiyivka, Pisky, Taramchuk, Berezove and Hnutove.

"The Russian occupation forces opened aimed fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms. In addition, the enemy resorted to 120mm mortars to shell the Ukrainian positions near Luhanske two times, while 82mm mortars were used near Krymske, which was mostly attacked, and the defenders came under sniper fire," the press center said.

On November 10, the enemy mounted one attack near Taramchuk. No heavy weapons were used. Casualties are not reported.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two militants were killed and two others were injured.

