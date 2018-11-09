Facts

11:00 09.11.2018

Hahn, Klimkin commemorate Heroes of Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv

Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin have commemorated the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred on Friday morning.

Hahn and Klimkin laid bouquets of white and red roses to the Heroes memorial on the alley of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Diplomats were also accompanied by Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli.

Tags: #klimkin #hahn
