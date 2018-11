President of the European Council Donald Tusk will pay a visit to Ukraine early next year, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Taking the opportunity, I have invited EU leaders, including Mr. Tusk, to visit Ukraine. My invitation was kindly accepted. And Mr. Tusk will pay a visit [to Ukraine] early next year," Poroshenko told journalists in Helsinki, Finland, on November 8 after the congress of the European People's Party (EPP).