10:52 08.11.2018

Russia-led forces open fire 19 times on Ukrainian troops over last 24 hours, three soldiers wounded

Russia-led forces opened fire 19 times on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, injuring three Ukrainian soldiers, the Joint Forces Operations (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Russia-led forces opened fire on the positions of our troops 19 times. At the same time, the enemy used weapons that were banned by the Minsk agreements three times. The enemy fired two 82-mm mortars on the positions of our troops in the areas of Pavlopil and Luhansk, using 120-mm mortars to attack the latter. During fighting, three JFO soldiers were injured," JFO HQ said on Facebook Thursday morning.

Illegal armed groups fired on JFO units in the areas of settlements of Stanytsia Luhanska, Svobodny, Luhansk, Zaitseve, Avdiyika, Pisky, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Pavlopil, Hnutovo and Lebedynsky.

In addition, militants fired from a BMP-1 and ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns near Pavlopil.

Ukrainian military intelligence said two militants were killed and three wounded.

“From the beginning of the day, the enemy made one bombardment of our positions - near Crimea. There was fire from 82-mm caliber mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. There were no casualties among the personnel of the combined forces,” JFO HQ said.

