UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

"Some 14 trucks carrying more than 189 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross have gone through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory," the press service of the State Border Guards Service of Ukraine said on November 7.