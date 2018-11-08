Facts

10:39 08.11.2018

UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

1 min read
UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

More than 189 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been sent through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory in Donbas.

"Some 14 trucks carrying more than 189 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross have gone through the Novotroitske checkpoint to the temporarily occupied territory," the press service of the State Border Guards Service of Ukraine said on November 7.

Tags: #border_guards #donbas #icrc
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

JFO conducts air defense and strike aviation exercises in Donbas

Poroshenko: Ukraine would welcome Turkish peacekeepers' deployment to Donbas

No casualties amid 22 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

ICRC sends 6 trucks with humanitarian aid to Donbas occupied territory

Merkel: internally displaced persons should be allowed to vote in elections in Donbas

Ukrainian Armed Forces report eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours

ICRC sends 5 trucks with humanitarian aid to Donbas occupied territory - border guards

JFO HQ reports 2 WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

UN urges parties to conflict to comply with ceasefire regime in Donbas

Tymoshenko initiates creation of fund to restore Donbas

LATEST

Kyiv issues agrement for appointing diplomat Íjgyártó as ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine

Tusk to pay visit to Ukraine in early 2019 — Poroshenko

Rada intending to double zone of Ukrainian control in Black Sea

Russia-led forces open fire 19 times on Ukrainian troops over last 24 hours, three soldiers wounded

MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

President's Foundation for Support of Educational, Scientific Programs for Youth to be created in Ukraine

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD