09:20 07.11.2018

Cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in defense and technical sphere is mutually beneficial

Cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in the defense and technical sector is productive and mutually beneficial, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with the Turkish "Anadolu Agency" news agency, the presidential press service has reported.

The president noted the productive meetings on a wide range of issues, including security, defense, military-technical cooperation, economy, tourism and culture, contacts between people, between governments. "We have had extremely productive talks in Turkey that are of utmost importance in many areas," Poroshenko told about the results of his official visit to this country.

He remarked: "Cooperation in the defense and technical sphere does not like publicity. However, I can say that cooperation in these areas is mutually beneficial for both countries."

"We demonstrate our support and reliability to the Turkish defense and security sector with products in various fields, starting with aviation, tank construction and so on," the president stressed and separately noted strong military-technical capacities of Ukraine.

"In a difficult time for Ukraine, we feel the reliability of our Turkish partners in conditions of Russian aggression," the president said.

Poroshenko also emphasized the support of Turkey within NATO and the important role of this country in the NATO Trust Fund.

"I cannot think of better relations between the two countries, two nations and two presidents, that would be impossible, because we have full confidence, full support and full friendship," the president emphasized and noted that relations were not limited to areas of policy, security or defense.

