Facts

18:30 06.11.2018

Russia completely blocks issue of exchange, release of Ukrainian hostages - Gerashchenko on TCG results

2 min read
Russia completely blocks issue of exchange, release of Ukrainian hostages - Gerashchenko on TCG results

During the meeting of the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group for resolving the situation in Donbas in Minsk, the Ukrainian side has again demanded that the Russian Federation provide an official response to the proposal to exchange Russian criminals for Ukraine's political prisoners, however, the Russian side completely blocked the issue of the release of hostages, First Deputy Speaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada and Ukraine's envoy to the TCG humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The Ukrainian side today has once again appealed to the representatives of the Russian Federation to immediately provide a formal response to the proposal to hand over to them 23 Russian criminals in exchange for political prisoners of the Kremlin. We are also ready to pardon several dozen separatists in exchange for 20 Ukrainians, civil and military - who are illegally and for years kept in the occupied Donbas," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

At the same time, she informed that the representatives of Moscow took a destructive position and blocked the issue of the release of the hostages.

"Unfortunately, the destructive stance of Moscow, which openly declared on the holding of "elections" in the ORDLO and is trying to intervene in the election campaign in Ukraine, putting stakes on loyal candidates, if only not Poroshenko, has completely blocked the issue of the release of hostages. The whole world is fighting [for Ukrainian film director Oleh, imprisoned in the colony of the strict regime] Sentsov, and Moscow demonstrates contempt and inability to negotiate to the whole world," said Gerashchenko.

Tags: #gerashchenko #tcg
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

Kyiv at TCG demands access of SMM to entire territory of Donbas, occupied Crimea – Gerashchenko – TCG rep Gerashchenko

Person suspected in assault on Handziuk to receive life-long sentence if he doesn't name contractor

Difficult to hope for progress in peacekeepers issue before presidential elections in Ukraine – Motsyk

Diplomat Ruslan Demchenko represents Ukraine at TCG meeting in Minsk on Tuesday

Gerashchenko gets two letters from Sentsov and Sushchenko

Kuchma says ex-deputy FM Demchenko is possible TCG successor

Kuchma quits work of Ukraine's rep in TCG on Donbas settlement

Kyiv's rep to TCG humanitarian subgroup doesn't confirm plans to exchange Sentsov for Russian citizens held in U.S.

LATEST

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

President's Foundation for Support of Educational, Scientific Programs for Youth to be created in Ukraine

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

Cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in defense and technical sphere is mutually beneficial

I am submitting my resignation today — Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Leaking information about Handziuk's murder, political PR affect investigation — Prosecutor General

Law enforcement agencies consider Handziuk's murder almost solved — Poroshenko

Those responsible for ordering, committing attack on Handziuk must be brought to justice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD