Facts

17:48 06.11.2018

Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

1 min read
Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

 During the working group and the Trilateral Contact Group meetings held on Tuesday to resolve the situation in Donbas, the Ukrainian side raised the issue of canceling the pseudo-elections organized by Russia in Donbas occupied by it, as well as their non-recognition, in response to which the Russian delegation officially announced that Moscow will recognize the results, First Deputy Speaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's (TCG) humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"Russia has officially announced today that it will recognize the results of elections organized by Moscow's puppet regime. The Ukrainian side says: Russia, which launched the pseudo-elections in the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, ‘elections’ which contradict the letter and spirit of the Minsk agreements, has thus declared war, which it began against Ukraine long ago," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #gerashchenko #tcg
