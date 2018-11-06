Facts

17:44 06.11.2018

Kyiv at TCG demands access of SMM to entire territory of Donbas, occupied Crimea – Gerashchenko – TCG rep Gerashchenko

1 min read
Kyiv at TCG demands access of SMM to entire territory of Donbas, occupied Crimea – Gerashchenko – TCG rep Gerashchenko

Since the mandate of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) is extended to the territory of Ukraine, and Crimea occupied by Russia is also part of the Ukrainian state, Kyiv expects the OSCE SMM to monitor the security and humanitarian situation in the occupied peninsula, First Deputy Speaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's (TCG) humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The Ukrainian side also drew attention of the head of the OSCE SMM mission to the following: Crimea is the territory of Ukraine. And we expect from the OSCE SMM mission that the mission's observers should monitor the security and humanitarian situation in occupied Crimea. We demand admission and access of the SMM to the whole territory of Donbas and Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russia!" Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #gerashchenko #tcg
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

Russia completely blocks issue of exchange, release of Ukrainian hostages - Gerashchenko on TCG results

Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

Person suspected in assault on Handziuk to receive life-long sentence if he doesn't name contractor

Difficult to hope for progress in peacekeepers issue before presidential elections in Ukraine – Motsyk

Diplomat Ruslan Demchenko represents Ukraine at TCG meeting in Minsk on Tuesday

Gerashchenko gets two letters from Sentsov and Sushchenko

Kuchma says ex-deputy FM Demchenko is possible TCG successor

Kuchma quits work of Ukraine's rep in TCG on Donbas settlement

Kyiv's rep to TCG humanitarian subgroup doesn't confirm plans to exchange Sentsov for Russian citizens held in U.S.

LATEST

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

President's Foundation for Support of Educational, Scientific Programs for Youth to be created in Ukraine

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

Cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in defense and technical sphere is mutually beneficial

I am submitting my resignation today — Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Leaking information about Handziuk's murder, political PR affect investigation — Prosecutor General

Law enforcement agencies consider Handziuk's murder almost solved — Poroshenko

Those responsible for ordering, committing attack on Handziuk must be brought to justice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD