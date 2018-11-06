Facts

16:01 06.11.2018

I am submitting my resignation today — Prosecutor General Lutsenko

I am submitting my resignation today — Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has announced that he is going to submit his resignation immediately.

"To avoid any speculations that I am holding to my office, I am submitting my resignation to the president of Ukraine today. And all of you in the parliament must consider this issue," he told the parliament on November 6, speaking from the rostrum about the investigation into the murder of Kateryna Handziuk.

The prosecutor general said that he has done his job and will continue to do so.

"Everything I promised Kateryna Handziuk in the hospital has been done and will be done, but I cannot allow dual power in this country, when the law enforcement system is being groundlessly destroyed even though crimes are being solved. [...]. I have tendered my resignation, and it's up to you to decide if [Petro Poroshenko Bloc member] Mustafa Nayem will be identifying the guilty or law enforcement authorities who are criminally responsible for that from TV screens," Lutsenko said.

The creators of the Verkhovna Rada's ad hoc commission for the investigation of the murder of Handziuk are vying for power, he said. "The organizers of the ad hoc commission need publicity in the fight for power, rather than an outcome," the prosecutor general said.

An unidentified person threw concentrated sulfuric acid at Handziuk near her home in Kherson on July 31. She was taken to a local hospital with burns and transferred to a special medical institution in Kyiv soon afterwards.

The attack was initially qualified as disorderly conduct, then law enforcement agencies requalified it as the infliction of serious bodily injuries, and later, after it was confirmed that concentrated sulfuric acid was used, the case was re-qualified again as an attempt to kill with special cruelty. An investigator later granted a lawyer's motion to additionally qualify the crime as having been ordered.

Five people suspected of attacking Handziuk have been detained, including a man caught by video cameras buying sulfuric acid.

Handziuk died on November 4. Investigators then requalified the attack as a premeditated contract killing committed by a group of people for personal gain and with special cruelty.

Tags: #pgo #lutsenko
