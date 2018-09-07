Facts

12:02 07.09.2018

Militants deploying unprecedented amount of heavy equipment, weapons in Donbas

1 min read
Militants deploying unprecedented amount of heavy equipment, weapons in Donbas

 The Ukrainian side of the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) declares an unprecedented number of heavy equipment and weapons of illegal armed formations that are placed out of permanent storage.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC has recorded an unprecedented number of artillery systems, tanks and armored vehicles outside permanent storage sites and in violation of the disengagement lines of withdrawal provided for by the Minsk accords. The militants continue ignoring the "school" ceasefire and increase the number of shelling," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Facebook.

Tags: #donbas #jccc
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko: 18 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action in Donbas in August alone

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

OSCE SMM reports hundreds of truce breaches in Donbas

JFO HQ reports 12 attacks on Ukrainian forces positions in Donbas

Donbas mine explosions killed 482 people

Kyiv says 294 persons missing in Donbas

Number of Donbas truce breaches involving banned weapons grows 3.5-fold last week

OSCE urges Donbas sides to observe school truce

LATEST

Kuchma considers decision on elections in Donetsk and Luhansk to be threat to Minsk process

SBU stops activity of int'l hacker group that stole funds from foreign banks

SBU proposes NSDC impose sanctions against UC Rusal, Judson Trading Ltd, foreign citizens connected with ruination of ZAlK

Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

ВР скасувала адмінзбір за деякі реєстраційні дії щодо релігійних організацій

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD