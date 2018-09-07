Militants deploying unprecedented amount of heavy equipment, weapons in Donbas

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) declares an unprecedented number of heavy equipment and weapons of illegal armed formations that are placed out of permanent storage.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC has recorded an unprecedented number of artillery systems, tanks and armored vehicles outside permanent storage sites and in violation of the disengagement lines of withdrawal provided for by the Minsk accords. The militants continue ignoring the "school" ceasefire and increase the number of shelling," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Facebook.