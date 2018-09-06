Facts

19:19 06.09.2018

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

2 min read
Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

The Verkhovna Rada's Ombduswoman for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has asked UN representatives to help Ukrainian citizens, crewmembers of the YMK-0041 fishing boat arrested in Russia-occupied Crimea, return home to Ukraine.

"I address the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein, Chairman of the UN Human Rights Council Vojislav Suc, Chairman of the UN Human Rights Committee Yuji Iwasawa, Chairman of the UN Committee against Torture Jens Modvig, Chairman of the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture Malcolm Evans, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic, President of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment Mykola Hnatovsky with a request to influence the situation and assist with the immediate return of illegally detained Ukrainian citizens to their homeland," Denisova said on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

She said that four months have already passed since the detention of the crew of the Ukrainian vessel YMK-0041 by Russian authorities. Crew members Serhiy Kalynychenko, Viktor Novytsky, Ruslan Skrypnyk, Hennadiy Otychko and Oleh Block have been forced to remain in Crimea, as they were deprived of their passports. They are also forced to rent housing for which they pay out of their own pockets.

"By its actions, the Russian Federation violated the human rights to freedom, personal inviolability and freedom of movement provided for in Articles 3, 9 and 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 5 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, Articles 9 and 12 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political rights and Article 5 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," Denisova said.

As earlier reported, on May 4, 2018 the Russian Federation detained the YAMK-0041 fishing vessel with Ukrainian sailors on board. On May 16, 2018 the Russia's Federal Security Service announced a criminal case against the ship's captain Viktor Novytsky under Part 3 of Article 256 of Russia's Criminal Code (illegal harvesting of aquatic biological resources committed by a person using his official position). The YMK-0041 was seized.

Tags: #crimea #denisova
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Accidental shelling by Russian occupation forces responsible for ecological situation in northern Crimea – Main Intelligence Dept.

Klimkin announces environmental disaster in Russia-occupied Crimea

Crimea Titan to be halted for two weeks over exceeding threshold limit value for sulphur dioxide

Human rights activists record cases of expulsion from occupied Crimea of Ukrainians refusing to obtain Russian passports

Denisova offers Moskalkova meeting to discuss implementation of presidents' agreements on visiting prisoners

More than 100 Ukrainians in Italian jails for transporting migrants

Denisova says Nord crew members refuse meeting with her

Denisova asks Moskalkova to inform her about state of health of Ukrainian political prisoners

Russia violates rights of Ukrainian-speaking residents of Crimea, but Kyiv won't take mirror measures

Poroshenko: We seek to return Crimea, part of Donbas via negotiations

LATEST

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

ВР скасувала адмінзбір за деякі реєстраційні дії щодо релігійних організацій

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on investment protection

EU will soon propose candidates for Public Council of HACC's intl. experts – Mingarelli

NSDC to secretly consider urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Azov Sea

Kyivspetstrans to build waste processing plant worth EUR60 mln

Supreme Court closes proceedings on claim filed by MP Vlasenko against Poroshenko on appointment of Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD