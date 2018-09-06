EU will soon propose candidates for Public Council of HACC's intl. experts – Mingarelli

The European Union intends to soon offer its candidates to the Public Council of International Experts, which will help in the selection of judges for the Higher Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine (HACC), head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

"We intend to propose very soon experts to the public council of international experts. This Council will then help the High Qualification Commission of Judges to select independent and professional judges," Mingarelli said in his video address posted on the Facebook page of the European Union in Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, the establishment of the High Anti-Corruption Court will allow Ukraine to complete the process of changes in the sphere of justice and fight against corruption.

"For this court to be effective it will be key to ensure that this selection process for judges to be fair and transparent. And with our international partners we are determined to help our Ukrainian partners in this regard," he added.

He also called on potential candidates for the posts of judges of the anti-corruption court to file their applications before September 14.