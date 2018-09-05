Facts

17:41 05.09.2018

Germany considers Normandy format important for talks on Ukraine

 The German Foreign Ministry is convinced the Normandy format (France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia) remains an important element in settling the situation in eastern Ukraine after the assassination of DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko, German Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson Rainer Breul has stated.

"Without commenting on individual statements, I can say that we are convinced that the Normandy format can function. Of course, it implies that all those who take part are ready for negotiations. We are ready for this and we believe that continuation of work in this format will make a great deal of sense," he told reporters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia does not abandon the "Normandy format," but believes that it is "inappropriate and blasphemous" to gather a meeting in this format after the assassination of Zakharchenko, especially "when neither Berlin nor Paris expressed their condemnation of this political assassination that occurred in Donetsk."

German Deputy Government Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer, in turn, noted that Berlin is closely monitoring the situation in Donbas after the assassination of Zakharchenko. She pointed out that any "use of violence will be condemned." Demmer also noted the need to avoid escalation.

