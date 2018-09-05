EU Council extends sanctions for Russian aggression against Ukraine for half a year – Poroshenko

The Council of the European Union has decided to extend for six months individual sanctions against Russia for more than 150 people and about 50 companies for aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I welcome the piece of news from Brussels about the logical decision of the EU ambassadors to extend individual sanctions against Russia for more than 150 people and about 50 companies for aggression against Ukraine for half a year," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"We are moving ahead with one unwavering transatlantic front!" the president added.