UK multinational inspection team working in Ukraine

A multinational inspection team from Great Britain will work in the territory of Ukraine from September 4 to September 7 to conduct the inspections of declared places in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

The verification department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the inspection team of the UK will include one representative of Denmark, Hungary, and Canada.

"The main goal of the measures is to monitor Ukraine's compliance with the quantitative restrictions on weapons and military equipment subject to the treaty. The place of inspections will be reported one hour after the arrival of the inspection teams at the point of entry/exit," the report states.

The General Staff said Ukraine's participation in international treaties and agreements in the field of conventional arms control is a prerequisite for finding new ways to improve mechanisms to confront modern challenges and threats, and also contributes to the creation of new instruments for arms control.