09:49 04.09.2018

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

The text of president's bill No. 9037 to introduce amendments to the Ukrainian Constitution regarding the country's strategic course to obtain a full membership in the European Union and NATO has been published on the Verkhovna Rada's website on Monday evening.

According to suggested amendments, the Verhkovna Rada's powers will include "the implementation of the state's strategic policy of obtaining Ukraine's full membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

The Ukrainian president shall be the guarantor of the implementation of the state's strategic policy of joining the EU and NATO, while the government, in turn, shall ensure the implementation of the strategic policy aimed at Ukraine's membership in these organization.

It is suggested to entrench in the preamble by the constitutional amendments that the parliament confirms "the European identity of the Ukrainian nation and the irreversibility of Ukraine's policy of European and Euro-Atlantic integration."

In addition, the president suggested removing from the Constitution's transitional provisions a norm stipulating that "the use of existing military bases in Ukraine for temporary stay of foreign armed units is possible on a rental basis in the manner prescribed by Ukraine's treaties ratified by the Verkhovna Rada."

The president's bill was registered at the Verkovna Rada on Monday, September 3.

Tags: #eu #nato #rada
Interfax-Ukraine
