Facts

09:48 04.09.2018

Klimkin says 'more steps' towards terminating agreements with Russia pending

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is making an inventory of bilateral agreements with Russia and planning further steps in the near future, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We cannot rely on the agreements concluded in the former situation. We will take more steps soon enough, and you will see those," Klimkin said in the talk show Svoboda Slova aired late on Monday night in response to the question if more bilateral agreements with Russia might soon be terminated.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on August 28 he was expecting the Foreign Ministry to prepare a package of documents for terminating the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia.

Poroshenko said on September 3 it was up to him to decide whether or not to extend the treaty. He said he "would notify Russia before September 30 of the decision not to extend the treaty" once he receives necessary documents from the Foreign Ministry.

Tags: #klimkin #russia
