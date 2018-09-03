Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in the evening on Monday will meet with the leaders of factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada regarding amendments to the Constitution on the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, Sviatoslav Tseholko, the press secretary of the Ukrainian president, has said.

"Changes to the Constitution regarding the subsequent European integration and accession to NATO should be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible," Poroshenko said.

"Therefore, before the start of the next session [of the parliament], the head of state invited the heads of parliamentary factions and groups to a meeting," Tseholko wrote on his Facebook page.

He informed that the meeting will take place on Monday evening in Bankova Street, where the Presidential Administration of Ukraine is located.

Earlier on this day, Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Lutsenko (the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction) reported that Petro Poroshenko had registered in the Verkhovna Rada draft changes to the Constitution regarding aspirations of Ukraine's integration into NATO and the European Union.

"Today the president of Ukraine has registered amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the consolidation of the European, Euro-Atlantic direction of development of Ukraine," she said at a meeting of the conciliatory councils of the faction leaders, parliamentary deputies and committees of the Verkhovna Rada.