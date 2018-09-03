Facts

15:40 03.09.2018

Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

2 min read
Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in the evening on Monday will meet with the leaders of factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada regarding amendments to the Constitution on the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, Sviatoslav Tseholko, the press secretary of the Ukrainian president, has said.

"Changes to the Constitution regarding the subsequent European integration and accession to NATO should be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible," Poroshenko said.

"Therefore, before the start of the next session [of the parliament], the head of state invited the heads of parliamentary factions and groups to a meeting," Tseholko wrote on his Facebook page.

He informed that the meeting will take place on Monday evening in Bankova Street, where the Presidential Administration of Ukraine is located.

Earlier on this day, Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Lutsenko (the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction) reported that Petro Poroshenko had registered in the Verkhovna Rada draft changes to the Constitution regarding aspirations of Ukraine's integration into NATO and the European Union.

"Today the president of Ukraine has registered amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the consolidation of the European, Euro-Atlantic direction of development of Ukraine," she said at a meeting of the conciliatory councils of the faction leaders, parliamentary deputies and committees of the Verkhovna Rada.

Tags: #poroshenko #rada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

Parubiy opens ninth Rada session

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

Rada profile committee preparing bill enabling Defense Ministry to be direct importer of weapons from U.S.

President registers project of constitutional changes on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration

Rada to start new session with series of European integration bills – Parubiy

Poroshenko standing next to Stoltenberg at visitation with McCain is parting message to Putin, Trump – ex-U.S. permanent rep to UN

You are true hero of America, you are true hero of Ukraine - President bidding farewell to U.S. Senator McCain

Poroshenko, Volker discuss situation in Ukraine's east, coordinate further steps for Donbas de-occupation

Poroshenko, U.S. senators discuss further steps to strengthen intl efforts for de-occupation of Crimea, Donbas

LATEST

Parubiy on Euro-Atlantic course of Ukraine: This should not be reviewed

Klimkin again points to need for introducing biometric visa regime with Russia

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured amid 20 enemy attacks in Donbas

NBU to sell $100 mln in foreign currency on Tuesday

About one million Ukrainians leave the country every year

Klimkin says 'more steps' towards terminating agreements with Russia pending

Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

JFO HQ reports eight WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

14 countries show solidarity with Ukraine, participating in Rapid Trident 2018

Ukraine facing internal, external consequences following Zakharchenko death

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD