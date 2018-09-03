Facts

12:43 03.09.2018

14 countries show solidarity with Ukraine, participating in Rapid Trident 2018

Fourteen countries of the world demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the issue of territorial integrity by their participation in the multinational exercises Rapid Trident 2018, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has said.

"Today 2,200 participants from 14 nations – spanning continents and oceans – stand in solidarity with Ukraine, for Ukrainian security, Ukrainian sovereignty, and Ukrainian territorial integrity," Yovanovitch said during the opening ceremony of the exercises Rapid Trident 2018 in Lviv region, the U.S. embassy said on Twitter on Monday.

The largest joint land exercises in Ukraine between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and army divisions of foreign states are held annually in the territory of the International Center for Peacemaking and Security of the National Academy of the Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny (Starychi village, Yavorivsky district, Lviv region).

Tags: #usa #yovanovitch
