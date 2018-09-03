President registers project of constitutional changes on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft of amendments to the Constitution regarding the aspiration of Ukraine's integration into NATO and the European Union, representative of the Ukrainian president in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Lutsenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) has reported.

"Today, the president of Ukraine has registered changes in the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the consolidation of the European, Euro-Atlantic direction of Ukraine's development," she told a meeting of the conciliatory council of the faction leaders, parliamentary groups and committees of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.