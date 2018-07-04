Arrested ex-MP charged with several crimes, implicated in others

Ukraine's Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios has said former Verkhovna Rada deputy "Sh," who is currently under investigation and arrested in other criminal proceedings, has been notified of several more serious crimes, including the order of the murder of Interior Ministry Colonel Roman Yerokhin.

"The investigation learned the motive for this murder was revenge for professional activity, the desire to prevent further documenting of criminal activities ... Today ... citizen "Sh" ... was served with a notice of suspicion in organizing of an armed gang ... the organization and kidnapping of a person ... the organization of the murder of Yerokhin," Matios said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Matios did not reveal "Sh's" identity, but the person is widely believed to be Oleksandr Shepelev.

As earlier reported, former Ukrainian MP Shepelev (fifth and sixth convocations) was detained in March 2015 by Russian law enforcement officers after he fled the ambulance hospital in Kyiv in the summer of 2014 together with a security guard. The ex-MP was declared internationally wanted by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

The wanted ex-deputy was accused in Ukraine of stealing Rodovid Bank's money and ordering several murders, in particular, of banker Serhiy Kyrychenko in 2003 and police colonel Roman Yerokhin in 2006, and an attempted assassination of banker Serhiy Diadechko in 2012.

On March 21, 2015, a Russian court issued a ruling on Shepelev's extradition, but the ex-deputy remained in Russia all this time. The Russian side refused to extradite Shepelev to Ukraine.