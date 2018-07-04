Ukraine submits to Intl. Criminal Court lists of foreigners involved in Donbas hostilities from Russian side

Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios has said that the Ukrainian side has submitted to the International Criminal Court lists of all foreigners who were at war with Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation in Donbas.

"We (the military prosecutor's office) have submitted to the institutions of the International Criminal Court through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists of criminal proceedings instituted during the investigation of the aggressive war against Ukraine by the northern neighbor. We have handed over lists not only of Serbs, but also of all foreigners: Italians, Spaniards, Albanians. There are many of them. They are called companies, platoons. There are, may be, 10-15 people, but their total number is several hundred people," Matios said on 112.Ukraine TV channel on Tuesday night.

Also, the Chief Military Prosecutor noted about the "double standards" that are sometimes applied to Ukraine by other states:

"The main thing is that mercenary activities on the territory of a sovereign state are punishable by the law of all the states from which they came. But for some reason we have not heard the landmark cases against these individuals. The double standards that are sometimes applied to Ukraine are very offensive to perceive. But they do not leave us another possibility, but to do everything by ourselves and prove to the world community and relevant institutions that not only we have some problems that need to be addressed, because there cannot be a selective application of a fair punishment for Ukrainians, who are at war. And there are also those foreigners who came to fight on the territory of a sovereign state in the center of Europe," Matios added.