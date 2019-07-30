Facts

16:40 30.07.2019

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

A Ukrainian court has analyzed the legitimacy of actions taken by military prosecutors and Security Service investigators in searching the Russian tanker Neyma at the Izmayil port in Odesa region on July 25 and put both the tanker and the documents found during the search under arrest, Ukrainian Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios said.

"Having heard a relevant motion, the court put the said vessel along with the documents seized during the search under arrest. We did it. Period!" Matios wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

