10:08 03.07.2018

Ukraine ready to consider inclusion of journalist Vyshinsky in exchange list – Iryna Gerashchenko

Ukraine ready to consider inclusion of journalist Vyshinsky in exchange list – Iryna Gerashchenko

Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky is not on the list of persons Kyiv is ready to exchange for Ukrainian detainees held in Russia and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics because Russia has not asked for his transfer, Iryna Gerashchenko, the Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairwoman and Ukrainian representative at the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (TCG), said in the program Freedom of Speech of the ICTV channel on Monday evening.

"Vyshinsky's name has never been mentioned either in Minsk or in any other format, anywhere. [...] Russia [...] should file the relevant request with Ukraine. And we will gladly consider it," Gerashchenko said.

