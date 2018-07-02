Facts

Ukrainian MP Shevchenko to stand for presidency

Independent Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Shevchenko, who earlier served as director of the famous Bukovel ski resort, has announced his decision to participate in Ukraine's presidential election in 2019.

"Oleksandr Shevchenko addressed all Ukrainians from a symbolic place for every Ukrainian - from Chernecha Hora in Kaniv. He spoke about his decision to participate and win the presidential elections in Ukraine in 2019," reads a statement published on Shevchenko's Facebook page.

The report also notes that the MP developed a program called "A Country of Dignity and Truth," which foresees the development of Ukraine "precisely as a country of citizens' dignity in their state, the dignity of Ukraine in the world as a country of truth and justice, a modern wealthy reasonable state that will unite us all to the glory of Ukraine for the worthy future of our children."

More details of the deputy's program can be found on his personal website.

