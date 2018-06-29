Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

Russia hides information about the state of health of Ukrainian political prisoners kept in Russia, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"I state that Russia is hiding the real state of health of Ukrainian prisoners. No access to them for independent humanitarian organizations and ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross] is given. We do not know the truth about the state of their health. The contradictory statement about the state of health of [Oleh] Sentsov makes thinking that he could be force-fed," Denisova said at a briefing in Moscow on Friday.

The ombudsman said that Sentsov is staying in the Russian prison as a citizen of Ukraine.

"Russia undoubtedly recognizes that Sentsov is a citizen of Ukraine. Sentsov could not have provided a passport of a Russian citizen, a copy of it, or its number. He is a citizen of Ukraine," she said, handing the respective certificate to journalists.

Denisova said that there is no document evidencing that Sentsov allegedly has Russian citizenship.