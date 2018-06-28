Facts

12:49 28.06.2018

Ukrainian ombudswoman complains of being denied access to Sentsov's colony

1 min read
Ukrainian ombudswoman complains of being denied access to Sentsov's colony

 Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said that she has not been allowed to enter the "Bely Medved" (Polar Bear) penal colony in Russia's Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, where Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov is serving his sentence.

"Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova came half an hour ago. Her motorcade went past me, even though she saw me perfectly well," Denisova wrote on Facebook.

"Such demonstrative conduct raises one question: how is she going to comply with the presidents' agreements, let alone the implementation of guarantees of my unconditional and unhindered access to Ukrainian political prisoners granted to me by the president of the Russian Federation?" she wrote.

Efforts to contact the penitentiary's on-duty officer and attempts to hand over a request to see Sentsov failed, Denisova wrote.

"Standing in front of the gate, I can see the people who came with the motorcade walking around the premises, while Tatyana Moskalkova is taking a selfie. [...] After leaving [the penal colony], the Russian ombudswoman will again talk about something like 'fasting therapy,'" she wrote.

Denisova arrived in Russia on June 14 but has not been able to visit any Ukrainian citizens being held in Russia.

Tags: #sentsov #denisova #ombudswoman
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Sentsov refuses to see doctors - Moskalkova

COE Secretary General asks Putin to release Sentsov - media

Russian penitentiary system recognizes Sentsov as Ukrainian national - lawyer

Balukh transferred to temporary detention facility, lost 30 kg during his hunger strike – Denisova

Ukrainian ombudswoman denied video link with Sentsov, his photos not provided as well

Gerashchenko reiterates readiness to transfer 23 Russians in exchange for liberation of Sentsov and all other Ukrainians

Sentsov doesn't want pardon or to submit petition to Putin

Note received from Russian Foreign Ministry allowing Moskalkova to visit 50 Russian citizens

LATEST

ECHR unites claims of Ukraine vs. Russia on Crimea, Donbas into two large proceedings

Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16

Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Ukraine's leaders congratulate Ukrainians on Constitution Day

Kyiv reports 3 KIA, 3 WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

Donbas conflicting parties promise to observe truce from July 1 - Sajdik

TCG, ORDLO confirm their commitment to comprehensive, timeless ceasefire regime beginning from July 1

Court cancels arrest of house, bank accounts and land plots of ex-Finance Minister of Ukraine Kolobov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD