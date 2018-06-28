Ukrainian ombudswoman complains of being denied access to Sentsov's colony

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said that she has not been allowed to enter the "Bely Medved" (Polar Bear) penal colony in Russia's Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, where Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov is serving his sentence.

"Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova came half an hour ago. Her motorcade went past me, even though she saw me perfectly well," Denisova wrote on Facebook.

"Such demonstrative conduct raises one question: how is she going to comply with the presidents' agreements, let alone the implementation of guarantees of my unconditional and unhindered access to Ukrainian political prisoners granted to me by the president of the Russian Federation?" she wrote.

Efforts to contact the penitentiary's on-duty officer and attempts to hand over a request to see Sentsov failed, Denisova wrote.

"Standing in front of the gate, I can see the people who came with the motorcade walking around the premises, while Tatyana Moskalkova is taking a selfie. [...] After leaving [the penal colony], the Russian ombudswoman will again talk about something like 'fasting therapy,'" she wrote.

Denisova arrived in Russia on June 14 but has not been able to visit any Ukrainian citizens being held in Russia.