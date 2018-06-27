Russia has no right to interfere in Ukraine, Georgia's prospects for joining NATO – Stoltenberg

The issue of Ukraine and Georgia's membership in NATO will be discussed by Ukraine, Georgia and NATO members, and Russia should not interfere in this process, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"We support their aspirations for moving towards trans-Atlantic integration. We are working with Georgia, we help it with reforms. We also support Ukraine," said Stoltenberg in an interview with DW, answering the question about the chances of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to become NATO members.

At the same time he said "the question of membership will be decided by 29 NATO allies together with these two countries. It's not for anyone else to try to interfere with or veto this process," he said.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that big powers like Russia try to re-establish their spheres of influence by deciding what their neighbors should do," Stoltenberg said.

As reported, on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held a telephone conversation with Stoltenberg, during which the parties discussed the situation in Donbas, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and also called for the release of all Ukrainian hostages in Russia and the territories it occupied.