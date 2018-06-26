Facts

17:17 26.06.2018

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman states that Russia took advantage of the confidence of the Ukrainian side and the unwillingness to reflect any unfriendly actions; backstabbed Ukraine, which is the result of the current security situation in Europe as a whole, and in the east of Ukraine, in particular.

"Never turn your back to Russia, as soon as you do this, you will immediately get hit in the back. So, today we stand shoulder to shoulder and back to back [with European partners] in order to protect Europe in the east of the Ukrainian border," he said during a briefing following a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

In turn, the head of the Danish government said that he supports the continuation of sanctions against Russia and will lobby this issue at European sites.

I predict that there will be an agreement, consensus, to do this [to extend sanctions], he stressed.

According to Rasmussen, Europe should keep Ukraine in the first place on the NATO agenda.

