Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:58 21.11.2025

Russia yet to receive new American proposals regarding Ukraine - Peskov

Russia has not officially received new American proposals regarding Ukraine, and learns about some details from the press, although contacts with the United States are maintained, Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The Russian side remains on the platform of the discussions that took place in Anchorage. We know about the existence of possible modifications and approved formulations, but we have not received anything officially, moreover, we learn something from the press, although our contacts do not stop, and we have never stopped them," - Russian media quoted Peskov as saying.

At the same time, he believes that the Ukrainian side "is better off negotiating and doing it now" in connection with the situation on the front.

