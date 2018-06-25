Facts

Balukh transferred to temporary detention facility, lost 30 kg during his hunger strike – Denisova

Ukrainian political prisoner Volodymyr Balukh has been transferred from the Simferopol detention center to the Razdolnensky temporary detention facility, threatening to place him in the punishment cell, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"Volodymyr Balukh has been transferred from the Simferopol detention facility to Razdolnensky temporary detention facility, where he is subjected to humiliation and ethnic humiliation on the part of the head of this detention facility. Threats are being voiced to place him in the punishment cell," the Ukrainian ombudswoman wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.

She pointed out that during the time of the hunger strike, Balukh lost 30 kg of weight, which is a huge threat to his life.

"I call on all those involved who can resolve this issue in the Russian Federation, give me access to Oleh Sentsov, Volodymyr Balukh, Oleksandr Kolchenko, Stanyslav Klykh!" Denisova also said.

Earlier, she said that she had applied to head of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Simferopol Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet, and head of the ICRC regional delegation to Russia, Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Magne Barth to urgently visit Balukh and provide him with qualified medical assistance.

The ombudswoman also expressed concern that Balukh crossed over to a dry hunger strike.

