Ukraine adds Russian parties to blacklist

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has expanded its blacklist to 1,759 individuals and 786 legal entities, including Russian political parties and the family of businessman Arkady Rotenberg.

"The Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian Security Service have initiated the imposition of sanctions on 30 legal entities and 14 individuals; the blacklist has been updated as a result and currently comprises 1,759 individuals and 786 legal entities," the NSDC said on its website on Friday.

Political parties and civic organizations involved in the State Duma election process in Crimea have been blacklisted as legal entities. These include the Russian Central Elections Commission, the Crimean Elections Commission, the United Russia party, the Liberal Democratic Party, the Rodina Party, the Russian Democratic Party, the Union of Afghan War Veterans, the Patriots of Russia Party, the all-Russia civic organization Union of Russian Pensioners, the Agrarian Party, the Russian Communist Party, the all-Russia civic organization Combat Brotherhood, and the all-Russia civil movement Corps for Fair Elections.

The NSDC underlined that the restrictions were similar to the sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on June 11, 2018, on legal entities "involved in Russian security services' activity on cyberspace," among them the Kvant Research Institute, LLC Divetechnoservices, LLC Digital Security Technologies, ERPScan BV, and Embedi Limited.

Sanctions were imposed on Russian defense plants, and the Luhansk Aircraft Maintenance Plant, the NSDC said.

The federal state unitary enterprise Radio Frequency Center of the Central Federal District, the federal state unitary enterprise Radio Research Institute, LLC ARD Satcom Service, LLC RusInteCo, LLC Almaz-Antey Telecommunications, LLC Leader Stroy, LLC PROYEKT, LLC M-Telecom, LLC Alfatel, LLC PBR, and LLC ASZ were also blacklisted.

There are also sanctions on individuals involved in the election process in Crimea and blacklisted by the U.S. government, among them Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg and members of his family.

According to the updated list of individuals posted in the annex to the president's decree, sanctions (for three years) are imposed, in addition to Arkady Rotenberg, on Boris Rotenberg, Roman Rotenberg, and Liliya Rotenberg. In addition, the list includes the director of DiveTechnoService LLC, Parus de Group LLC, DTS LLC, Parus Concert LLC, Dmitry Rybin, program manager at DiveTechnoService LLC Oleg Chirikov, the founder and former director of DiveTechnoService LLC, the director of CJSC Beryl Vladimir Kagansky, as well as Valeriy Sharagov, Andrey Pinchuk, Alexander Tribun, Oleg Nikolayev, Viktoriya Bilan, Yevgeniya Vorobyova, and Nataliya Zolotaryova.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed an executive order to enforce the NSDC's ordinance of June 21, 2018, on the enforcement and adjustment of special personal economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).