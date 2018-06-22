Facts

15:00 22.06.2018

OSCE mission observes over 7,400 ceasefire breaches in Donbas over past week

 The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has seen over 7,400 ceasefire breaches in Donbas over the past week.

Security levels remained unstable and tensions persisted in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the week; and the observers saw over 7,400 ceasefire violations, OSCE SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The frequency of usage of heavy weapons, which were supposed to be withdrawn, has increased 48% over the week, Hug said.

The monitors detected 47 weapons deployed in prohibited areas in the reporting period, he said.

The conflicting sides are not complying with the mine action agreements, and the disengagement of forces and hardware has been in a stalemate, Hug said. Weapons and forces have been seen near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote, he said.

Observation missions were hindered 34 times over the week, including 20 times in territories held by the unrecognized republics and 14 times in Kyiv-held territories, Hug said.

A total of 996 hindrances have been created since the year beginning, including 590 in areas controlled by the unrecognized republics, and 446 in Kyiv-held territories. It was impossible to find the guilty party in 20 cases, Hug said.

