Facts

14:30 22.06.2018

Donbas hostilities cause 29 civilian deaths in 2018 - OSCE SMM

1 min read
 Twenty-nine civilians have been killed and 111 have suffered injuries in the Donbas conflict zone in 2018, Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Alexander Hug, said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The civilian casualties have reached 29 dead and 111 wounded since the beginning of this year, Hug said.

The ceasefire continues to be breached, and the sides have failed to withdraw their weapons, disengage forces and hardware, and clear the area of mines, and have not allowed observers to verify the implementation of agreements, he said.

Tags: #osce #hug #jfo
