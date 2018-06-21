Facts

18:01 21.06.2018

Sentsov is in infirmary, has problems with kidneys, heart

 The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Liudmyla Denisova, after speaking with lawyer of the convicted film director Oleh Sentsov, Dmitry Dinze, reported that Sentsov has problems with the kidneys and heart, now he is in the medical unit.

"I have just talked to Oleh Sentsov's lawyer. Today he after all met with Oleh in the colony. He says Oleh is now in the medical unit. He has problems with the kidneys and his heart," wrote Denisova on her Facebook page.

Tags: #sentsov #denisova
