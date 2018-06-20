Facts

18:07 20.06.2018

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

2 min read
Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

 If Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland is ready to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to free Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov convicted in Russia and other Ukrainians held there, he must immediately do so and seek their release for humanitarian reasons, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko, who represents Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group, has said.

"The hostages must be released immediately. This is the duty of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to demand that the president of Russia, a member state of the Council of Europe, observe international humanitarian law and free all illegally held Ukrainians. We are waiting for Jagland's official address to Putin demanding the release of hostages and political prisoners, including Oleh and all others in Russian prisons and in occupied areas," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

At the same time, she did not exclude that Jagland could link the issue of the release of political prisoners to his promise to return Russia to PACE without the fulfillment by Russia of PACE resolutions on the implementation of the Minsk agreements and de-occupation of Crimea and Donbas.

"I emphasize that the immediate release of hostages is just one of the requirements for the Russian Federation and just one of the points of the Minsk agreements, which also refers to the ceasefire, the withdrawal of foreign weapons and equipment, etc.," Gerashchenko wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jagland told reporters that Sentsov should be released on humanitarian grounds.

"I believe that Mr. Sentsov should be released on humanitarian grounds," Jagland told journalists in Moscow on Wednesday after meeting with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

"If there is a need for a request for pardoning him I would gladly do it on the basis of the European Convention of Human Rights," he said.

Tags: #jagland #gerashchenko #sentsov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Ukraine expresses gratitude to European Parliament for adoption of resolution on Russia regarding Sentsov

Ombudsman Denisova denied meeting with Sentsov in Siberia

Denisova comes to Russian penitentiary where Sentsov is held

Ukraine, another 37 states call on UN Secretary General to promote Sentsov's release

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

LATEST

Illia Kyva: "Social Insurance Fund spends UAH 500 million in a year on IT security"

Ukrainian president signs law on organ transplantation

Tymoshenko says she will run for president in 2019

Kerch Strait Bridge has become serious security threat for Ukraine – Turchynov

Turchynov considers it necessary to create strategic deterrent weapon in Ukraine

Constitutional court says presidential draft law on removing deputy immunity from 2020 is 'constitutional'

Court to consider defense's request to change restraint measure for Savchenko on June 22

Denisova asks head of ICRC regional delegation to visit Ukrainian political prisoners, assist in organizing her visits

Three WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Poroshenko includes Zhebrivsky into NABU Audit Commission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD