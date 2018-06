Several police injured in skirmishes with protesters near Rada

Several police officers have been injured in skirmishes with protesters outside the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Police said they are receiving information about the victims. Police spokesman Artem Shevchenko said at least two policemen have been injured. He said one received a head injury and the other was overcome by tear gas.

Some 500 police are guarding the parliament building.