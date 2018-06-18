Facts

10:41 18.06.2018

All cases on corruption crimes should be transferred to newly created High Anti-Corruption Court – Poroshenko

1 min read
All cases of corruption crimes should be transferred to the newly created High Anti-Corruption Court, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The position of the president is absolutely clear - it is written and I ask to double-check it in the bill that was registered on December 22. This norm was defined absolutely clearly in the bill: that all the cases, which at the time of the creation of the Anti-Corruption Court were transferred to some courts, should be immediately redirected to the Anti-Corruption Court," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels on Saturday, the presidential website said.

Tags: #anti_corruption_court #poroshenko
