Process of visiting Ukrainians kept in Russian prisons being delayed - Denisova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said that Russia is delaying the process of visiting Ukrainians kept in Russian prisons.

"I think that today the process of visiting citizens of Ukraine kept in penal colonies in the Russian Federation is being delayed," she said on 112.Ukraine TV channel on Saturday.

"Why am I saying this, because if there were agreements between the two presidents - our president and President Putin - about giving this opportunity to meet, then we need to... reduce the time for the approval of documents," she said.

Denisova confirmed that on Monday, June 18, she plans to meet with her Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova.