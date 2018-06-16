Facts

11:11 16.06.2018

Ukrainian court authorizes taking biological samples from journalist Vyshynsky

1 min read
Ukrainian court authorizes taking biological samples from journalist Vyshynsky

The Kherson City Court authorized investigators on Friday to take biological samples from RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, who is suspected of state treason, for a forensic analysis.

"The Kherson court granted the motion to take biological samples from Vyshinskytoday," the spokeswoman of the Kyiv-based Crimean prosecutorial service, Tetiana Tykhonchyk, told Interfax on Friday.

The Kherson Regional Appellate Court will hear the defense team's petition to lift the seizure on his property on Monday, she said.

On May 15, Vyshinsky was detained in Kyiv and charged with treason. On May 16, he was taken to Kherson to be given a restrictive measure. On May 17, the Kherson District Court arrested him until July 13.

On May 21, the defense team appealed Vyshinsky's arrest with the Kherson Regional Appellate Court. On June 1, the court dismissed the appeal.

