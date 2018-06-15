MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its protest over the non-admission of Liudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, to the Ukrainian political prisoner Oleh Sentsov.

"Russia once again goes toward insidious actions. It was a humanitarian mission. Oleh is hunger striking! We protest, we fight further," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa wrote on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, Denisova arrived in the city of Salekhard and went to Labytnangi, where Sentsov is held in the colony. She reported that on arrival in the colony to the Ukrainian film director she was refused a meeting with him.